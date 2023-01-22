Namrata Shirdokar celebrates her 51st birthday today (Jan 22). On this special day, the actress is getting all the love from fans and fam. However, it's hubby Mahesh Babu's wish for his wife, which is the cutest. Well, as the superstar put up a stunning picture of Namrata on Insta and also penned a heartfelt note for her. Check it out. Bill Gates Is Overwhelmed to Catch Up With Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar in NYC (View Tweet).

Mahesh Babu Wishes Namrata Shirdokar:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)