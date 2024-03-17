Former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya recently released a teaser of her upcoming song "Main Yaad Aaunga". The teaser shows Isha and Siddharth Gupta's heart-wrenching love story. "Main Yaad Aaunga" is sung by Stebin Ben, and the lyrics are penned by Sanjeev Chaturvedi. The song will be releasing on March 19, 2024.

"Main Yaad Aaunga" Teaser Out:

