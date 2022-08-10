The trailer of Mind The Malhotras Season 2 dropped today and it looks fun! Starring Mini Mathur, Cyrus Sahukar, Sushmita Mukherjee, Anandita Pagnis among others, the video highlights how the Malhotras are back with more chaos in their lives. The show premieres on Amazon Prime Video on August 12. Mind the Malhotras Review: Like Any Family, Mini Mathur and Cyrus Sahukar’s Comedy Works Despite Its Flaws.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)