Ranveer Allahbadia is facing backlash for his recent comments on Samay Raina’s show, India’s Got Latent. A police complaint has been filed against the YouTuber and BeerBiceps podcaster over an inappropriate joke he made on the show. Amidst the legal drama, Ranveer’s personal life has also come under the spotlight. His alleged girlfriend, Nikki Sharma—whom reports suggest he has broken up with—shared a cryptic Instagram post that further fuelled breakup speculation. The now-deleted post from Nikki’s Insta story read: “Your body doesn’t just reject food; it also rejects energy. If your body starts rejecting certain places, people, or things, trust it and listen.” Ranveer Allahbadia and Rumoured Girlfriend Nikki Sharma Breakup? Alleged Couple Unfollow Each Other on Instagram (See Photos).

Nikki Sharma’s Cryptic Insta Post

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

