Comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui couldn't resist expressing his admiration for Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. A couple of days back, Hania shared a charming Instagram reel, donning a striking red kurta paired with golden pants, radiating undeniable beauty. Caught up in the moment, Munawar couldn't hold back and left a "Hayyy" in the comments section. It seems Munawar is following Hania nowadays a lot. Munawar Faruqui and Shehnaaz Gill Romance on a Seashore As They Re-Create the Track ‘Dhup Lagdi’ (Watch Video).

Hania Aamir's Instagram Reel

