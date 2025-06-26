Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is facing criticism for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the upcoming Pollywood film Sardaar Ji 3. Following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, the makers of the film decided to skip a theatrical release in India. However, Diljit’s recent promotional activities have deeply disturbed everyone in the Indian entertainment industry. While artists like B Praak, Mika Singh, and Guru Randhawa have indirectly criticised Diljit Dosanjh for his actions, Rakhi Sawant came out in support of the singer. Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday (June 25), Rakhi Sawant re-shared a clip from Sardaar Ji 3 and congratulated Hania Aamir on her Bollywood debut (little did she know that it is a Punjabi film). In another post, she urged everyone to watch the film. Amid such a tense situation in the country, Rakhi Sawant's actions left netizens furious. Taking to the comment section, one user bashed her and wrote, "She loves attention, ye kisiki sagi nahi hai. Isko ignore karo," while another user called her a "Gaddar" (Traitor). ‘God Bless the Fake PR’: Did Guru Randhawa Take a Dig at Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’? Singer’s Tweet Hints at Twisted Narrative Amid Boycott Trends.

Amid Boycott Calls, Rakhi Sawant Extends Support to Diljit Dosanjh-Hania Aamir’s ‘Sardaar Ji 3’

Netizens React After Rakhi Sawant Shows Support to Hania Aamir

