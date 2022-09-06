There are a lot of music videos being churned out in the pipeline. While Arjun Bijlani has been actively shooting for quite some music videos, he has starred in another one titled Noor Hi Noor. He has starred opposite Aliya Hamidi. Featuring in the video is also actor Bharat Bhatia who has been seen in TV shows such as Patiala Babes and Yeh Hai Chahatein and the video is produced by Deepak Kumar under the banner of SV Dhun. Nia Sharma Visits Arjun Bijlani's New Abode, Calls It a ‘Dream House’.

Take a look:

