Filmmaker Jerald Packiasamy, founder and director of Still Waters Films, died on February 10, 2026. He was 47 at the time of his passing. Actor Kayal Devaraj took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news and wrote, "Jerald Packiasamy, ad filmmaker passed away. May his soul rest in peace. God Bless." The tribute served as a space for colleagues and fans to express their grief, with many industry insiders remembering Packiasamy for his storytelling abilities and the kindness he showed toward his crew. While the industry mourns his absence, the focus remains on the creative legacy he leaves behind and the impact he had on those who worked closely with him. According to MediaNews4U, the filmmaker succumbed to a brain tumour after a six-month-long battle. James Van Der Beek Dies at 48: 'Dawson's Creek' Star Suffered From Stage 3 Colorectal Cancer; Celebs Pay Tribute to Actor.

Ad Filmmaker Jerald Packiasamy No More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kayal Devaraj (@actorkayaldevaraj)

