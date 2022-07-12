Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, but the show has received an early renewal as well. Season three for the whodunit series has been confirmed, and it looks like Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are set to return for it. Until then, you can check out Only Murders in the Building season one and two on Disney+ Hotstar. Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Review: Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin’s Whodunit Returns For a Funnier, Albeit A Bit Cluttered Second Outing (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Source Below:

#OnlyMurdersInTheBuilding has been renewed for Season 3 at Hulu. Read our S2 review: https://t.co/Iz6RRHcTLK pic.twitter.com/9oQXyyR4hk — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)