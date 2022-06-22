Only Murders in the Building Season 2: Watching the first season of Only Murders in the Building, one thing that stuck with me the most was how the show was able to balance its comedy and seriousness quite well. Where many shows crash and fail in trying to maintain these elements, the first season of Only Murders in the Building had this going for them and it was very impressive. That same energy is carried into the second season, and is used to an even greater effect. Also, a note, first six episodes of the season were provided for review purposes. Only Murders In The Building Season 2 Trailer: Selena Gomez’s Hulu Show Is Back With New Suspects, Series to Premiere on June 28 (Watch Video).

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 picks up right after the ending of season one. With Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell) dead in Mabel’s (Selena Gomez) apartment, she is set up for murder and she, Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) are arrested and taken to the police station for questioning. What follows is another classic case of whodunit, as our group does their best to clear their names off from this mess.

A Still From Only Murders in the Building Season 2 (Photo Credit: Disney+)

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is bigger and better in many ways from season one. With a mystery at hand and character relationships already been built up here, the next course of action is developing them even further and seeing how the team interacts as a group of friends now. This season is deeply personal in many ways, and that alone makes for an even more entertaining watch than season one.

The standout for me this season was Selena Gomez’s Mable. Portraying the stoic personality, Gomez is able to bring more to the table from an acting purpose this time around. She also has a new partner in Cara Delevingne’s Alice (who is fun in the role) and it creates for quite the interesting dynamic. From the first episode, it’s made clear that Mable wants out of this life of being surrounded by death and blood, and by the second half of the season we see the character is in a certain place that made for a very interesting take.

Martin Short and Steve Martin are as hilarious as ever. Steve Martin’s Charles finally gets his show back, and that becomes his motivation for solving this murder quickly. Martin Short’s Oliver also wants to sell the rights of the podcast to Amy Schumer so that a film on it can be made, although Amy Schumer just isn’t that enticing to watch while even playing herself; the character motivations are quite justified and make for a fun dynamic within the group.

The humour that the trio bring remains top notch as always. It’s way funnier than the first season as seasoned veterans like Steve Martin and Martin Short use their great comedic timing to amazing effect here. Gomez also gets to shine in that aspect here, and gives her stoic personality some more pizazz.

A Still From Only Murders in the Building Season 2 (Photo Credit: Disney+)

The season consists of even more investigating. That’s very much a driving force over here. The mystery this time around I would say is even stronger than the one presented in season one. While I guessed the main suspect in season one from a mile away, here I kept guessing as to who it would be, and that made for a more engaging watch.

However, there are a bunch of side plots present in this season, like Alice’s involvement and Charles getting back his own show. These developments derail the plot here at certain times and even end up taking away from the mystery of Only Murders in the Building Season 2. Stranger Things Season 4 Part 1 Review: This Is the ‘Avengers Infinity War’-Level Adventure for the Netflix Saga! (LatestLY Exclusive).

A Still From Only Murders in the Building Season 2 (Photo Credit: Disney+)

It creates for some weird pacing as well where Only Murders in the Building Season 2 has many filler elements in middle of some of the episodes. But as soon as it gets back its focus on the main group, the plot is kicked into top gear again.

Yay!

The Trio

More Engaging

Nay!

Plot Can Get Derailed

Final Thoughts

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is an even stronger outing than its first season. While it does struggle in managing its many side plots, the core mystery and dynamic of the group are what makes this season so worth it. Only Murders in the Building Season 2 releases soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rating: 3.5

