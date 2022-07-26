Pandya Store actors Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik are in a relationship. The duo met on the sets of the show and gradually fell in love with each other playing the characters of Shiva and Raavi. As we all know, Pandya Store is inspired by Tamil show Pandian Stores which aired on Star Vijay. The show was also remade in Bengali titled Bhaggolokkhi and aired on Star Jalsha and its actors, Prarabdhi Singha and Arpita Mukherjee, who enacted the same roles of Kanwar and Alice (Shubho and Riya in this version) are also a couple in real life. A fan page of Pandya Store shared the same on social media and Kanwar re-shared it in his Instagram story. Pandya Store: Shiny Doshi Opens Up About Her Character on the Show, Says ‘It Is Extremely Close to My Heart’.

Take a look:

Pandya Store (Photo Credit: Instagram)

