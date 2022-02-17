DC's Peacemaker just ended with a bang and oh boy, what an episode it was. Don't rad further if you don't want any spoilers, but a certain "League" shows up at the end and is what takes this episode from good to perfect. Of course naturally, DC fans are going to take to Twitter to express their reactions. Here are some of the best.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)