DC's Peacemaker just ended with a bang and oh boy, what an episode it was. Don't rad further if you don't want any spoilers, but a certain "League" shows up at the end and is what takes this episode from good to perfect. Of course naturally, DC fans are going to take to Twitter to express their reactions. Here are some of the best.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

HOLY SHIT HOLY SHIT HOLY SHITTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT UWOOOOGHHHH#Peacemaker pic.twitter.com/4I7KeWdVqK — grifone (@DrGryph0n) February 17, 2022

I like how they tried to trick us into thinking that they couldn't get any actors and than BOOM!!!#Peacemaker pic.twitter.com/dgbBsVQtH1 — Jesse (@JessePena108) February 17, 2022

THE DCEU JUSTICE LEAGUE #Peacemaker just became the best comic book show of all time😭 pic.twitter.com/qbbqUc8J9X — JT|DCEU| (@JTsLeague) February 17, 2022

#Peacemaker IS THE GREATEST CB SERIES OF ALL TIME. THIS IS HOW YOU MAKE A FINALE 🔥☮️ pic.twitter.com/SqwS4wQm2h — Carter 🦇 (@battinsongotham) February 17, 2022

#Peacemaker • • • • • • • Seeing The Justice League showing up late to the final fight was the perfect way to end this season and Awesome I Loved It pic.twitter.com/ZtFmcIhVrQ — Anthony S (@StraderZane) February 17, 2022

When they said “special cameo” in #Peacemaker they actually meant John Cena 🧜‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/o1ckgvgdOg — Tyler Douglas (@tyl3rdoug1as) February 17, 2022

