Pearl V Puri spent a few days in jail before he was granted bail in an alleged rape case. Now he has taken to Instagram to share what he went through in the last couple of weeks, which also includes losses in his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pearl V Puri (@pearlvpuri)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)