Newlyweds Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal, who tied the knot on February 25 at Oleander Farms in Karjat, Mumbai, have shared unseen moments from their grand wedding reception. For the special occasion, Prajakta embraced her Maharashtrian roots in a stunning red Benarasi silk sari, a gift from Vrishank’s family. She accessorised her elegant look with a traditional nath, exuding grace in her bridal avatar. Meanwhile, Vrishank paid tribute to his Nepali heritage by donning a classic Daura-Suruwal. The photos capture the couple’s joyous celebrations, from cutting their wedding cake to popping champagne, as they created unforgettable memories with family and friends. Prajakta Koli Aka ‘MostlySane’ Marries Her Boyfriend Vrishank Khanal After 13 Years of Dating; Check Out FIRST Pictures of the Newlyweds!

Prajakta Koli & Vrishank Khanal Wedding Reception

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)