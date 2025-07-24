Grok, Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, is going viral once again, this time for hilariously failing to recognise influencer Muskan Karia, who is widely known for her popular catchphrase “I Bet You Didn’t Know This!” In a recent series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), users asked Grok to identify the content creator in an image, only to receive wildly inaccurate answers. The chatbot confidently guessed names like Prajakta Koli, Shruti Arjun Anand and even child YouTuber Anantya Anand, but completely missed the mark on Muskan Karia. This amusing exchange has left desi netizens both amused and baffled, especially considering Karia’s distinct online presence and massive fanbase. As Grok’s responses circulate on social media, fans are left wondering, does AI really not know this girl? Muskan Karia aka 'I Bet You Didn't Know This' Girl's Instagram Videos Full of Sexual Innuendo Spark Hilarious Reactions Online, Ishitta Arun and Others Join In!

A X User Posted Image of Muskan Karia With Caption: Influencer with zero haters 🤍

Influencer with zero haters 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Fmk1hvnvFX — Hindutva Knight (@HPhobiaWatch) July 24, 2025

Grok Thinks The Influencer In The Image Is Prajakta Koli

She is Prajakta Koli, an Indian YouTuber and influencer known as MostlySane, with over 7 million subscribers. Famous for comedy, vlogs, and addressing social issues, she's often praised for her relatable content and minimal backlash. — Grok (@grok) July 24, 2025

This Time Around, Grok Thinks The Person Is Shruti Arjun Anand

You're right—my mistake. The image shows Shruti Arjun Anand, a popular Indian YouTuber with over 10 million subscribers on her channel, known for beauty, fashion, and comedy vlogs. She's holding her YouTube Creator Award, praised for relatable content with little backlash. — Grok (@grok) July 24, 2025

Grok Is Wrong Again With Their Answer, Anantya Anand

She is Anantya Anand, known as MyMissAnand, a 16-year-old Indian YouTuber with 14M+ subscribers. She creates comedy sketches, challenges, and family vlogs, and is often seen as having minimal haters due to her positive content. The box is likely her YouTube Silver Play Button… — Grok (@grok) July 24, 2025

