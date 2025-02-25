Prajakta Koli is now married! The Mismatched actress tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal, after 13 years of dating. The couple got married in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Karjat on Tuesday (February 25). The couple have now dropped some stunning first pictures from their intimate ceremony on social media that will leave you in awe of their chemistry. Taking to her IG handle, Prajakta shared the first pictures of their wedding, and we can't take our eyes off the duo. For the special day, the actress wore Anita Donfre's custom-made lehenga, while Vrishank wore a matching silk sherwani. Prajakta Koli, Vrishank Khanal Share Adorable Moments from Their Intimate Haldi Ceremony (See Pics).

Prajakta Koli Marries Vrishank Khanal in Karjat

