YouTuber and actress Prajakta Koli is all set to marry the love of her life and boyfriend of 13 years, Vrishank Khanal, on Tuesday (February 25). The wedding ceremony will take place in Karjat. Just minutes back, the couple delighted fans by sharing the first pictures from their Haldi ceremony. Taking to her Instagram handle, the couple shared heartwarming photos from their Haldi ceremony. Breaking from the traditional yellow, the couple went for a white-themed wedding. Prajakta looked gorgeous in an ivory sharara, while Vrishank wore a kurta pyjama. The wedding ceremony will take place at the Oleander Farms in Karjat. If reports are to be believed, Prajakta's Jug Jugeg Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan, along with Badshah and Raftaar, might attend the wedding. Prajakta Koli-Vrishank Khanal Wedding Festivities: Couple-To-Be Dance Their Hearts Out to Viral Marathi Song ‘Zingaat’ at Their Mehndi Ceremony – Their Energy Is Unmissable! (Watch Video).

Prajakta Koli-Vrishank Khanal Share First Pictures From Their Haldi Ceremony

