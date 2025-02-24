YouTuber turned actress Prajakta Koli will soon marry her longtime beau Vrishank Khanal. The joyous wedding festivities have now officially begun with the mehndi ceremony recently taking place. Now, a video from the ceremony has emerged online, and we are sure it will leave you in awe of their chemistry. In the clip, the 31-year-old actress, along with her fiance and family members, could be seen shaking a leg to the viral Marathi song "Zingaat", and their energy was just unmissable. The hook step is sure to make anyone go nuts, isn't it? For the mehndi, Prajakta wore a red suit, while her boyfriend, Vrishank, donned a printed kurta. The duo dated for 13 years before getting engaged in 2023. They will tie the knot on Tuesday (February 25). ‘Mismatched’ Actress Prajakta Koli To Marry Boyfriend Vrishank Khanal After 13 Years of Dating on THIS Date; Wedding Festivities To Take Place in Karjat.

Prajakta Koli and Beau Vrishank Khanal Dance to ‘Zingaat’ During Their Mehndi Ceremony

