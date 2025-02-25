Content Creator and actor Prajakta Koli, better known by her social media moniker 'Mostly Sane', tied the knot with her longtime beau, Vrishank Khanal, on Tuesday. Her wedding ceremony, held amidst the landscapes of Kajrat, was a beautiful and private affair with family and close friends. Prajakta Koli Marries Her Longtime Boyfriend Vrishank Khanal in Intimate Ceremony in Karjat; Newlyweds Glow With Love in Adorable First Pics!.

After exchanging sacred vows, the newlyweds took to Instagram and shared mesmerising pictures from their dreamy wedding. "25.2.25 (Red heart and evil eye emoji)," the couple captioned the post. For her special occasion, Prajakta opted for Anita Dongre's custom-made lehnga that featured palm trees. Vrishank, on the other hand, looked dapper in a nature-inspired Sherwani.

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal Are Married!

Prajakta and Vrishank have been in a relationship for 11 years. And finally, on February 25, the duo embarked on their life's new chapter as Mr and Mrs.

In no time, their post flooded with congratulatory wishes. "Congratulations," Bhumi Pednekar commented, adding a red heart emoji. "Congratulations... So happy to see you two and the smiles," a fan wrote. Prajakta and Vrishank announced their engagement in September 2023. Prajakta made a collaborative post on Instagram. Prajakta Koli, Vrishank Khanal Share Adorable Moments from Their Intimate Haldi Ceremony (See Pics).

In a candid photo, with their visible happiness, the madly-in-love duo was seen flaunting her rings. Professionally, Prajakta was recently seen in season three of her web series, Mismatched, co-starring Rohit Saraf.