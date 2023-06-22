Social media sensation, Puneet Kumar aka Puneet Superstar, who made history by getting evicted in less than 24 hours from Bigg Boss OTT 2, today posted a cringeworthy video on his Instagram. The viral clip sees Lord Puneet dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's "Suraj Hua Maddham"song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in bra, wig and saree. The video has garnered more than 2 lakh views (as of now). To note, post his eviction from BB OTT, Puneet has been trolling the show and makers. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Rahul Vaidya Shares Old Video of MC Stan Doing Objectionable Performance on Stage After Rapper Calls Puneet Superstar's Content 'Cringe' - WATCH!

Puneet Superstar in Bra and Saree:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prakash kumar (@puneetsuper_starrrr)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)