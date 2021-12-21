R Madhavan and Surveen Chawla's latest web series titled Decoupled has been receiving a lot of love from fans and critics. The show revolves around a married couple who live with their daughter amid an impending divorce. Now, Madhavan took to social media and was over the moon after Decoupled trended on the second spot on Netflix India. He mentioned he is 'humbled' and 'moved to tears'.

Check It Out:

WITH THE BLESSINGS OF THE ALMIGHTY AND ALL THE ELDERS AND WITH THE LOVE OF ALL THE PEOPLE — #DECOUPLED BECOMES THE NO.1 INDIAN SERIES ON NETFLIX IN LESS THAN 72 HRS. I AM SO MOVED TO TEARS AND VERY HUMBLED🙏🙏 @NETFLIX_IN @manujosephsan @SurveenChawla @sejtherage @chetan_bhagat pic.twitter.com/graGcr4tHY — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) December 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)