Star Bharat show RadhaKrishn is loved by the audience. The makers have beautifully narrated each phase of Lord Krishna’s life from his childhood to the phase of Mahabharat and the time when he returns to Dwarka. The channel recently announced that the show will now telecast at 7:30 pm from Monday to Saturday, starting today (October 3, 2022). RadhaKrishn's Mallika Singh Opens Up On Impending Exit From Star Bharat Show Post The Introduction of Mahabharat Track (Deets Inside).

Take a look at the post shared by the channel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR Bharat (@starbharat)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)