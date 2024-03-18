Fans of YRKKH were stunned by the termination of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Producer Rajan Shahi addressed the issue, hinting at undisclosed scandals on set. "I could reveal secrets, but it'd cause a scandal. I've spoken about actors' misconduct before," he said in a media interaction. Watch the video for more. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rajan Shahi Removes Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe From the Show Due to Misbehaviour on the Sets.

Check What YRKKH Producer Rajan Shahi Said

