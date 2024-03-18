Rajan Shahi's Directors, Kut Production, have terminated Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe for their unprofessional behaviour. The production house has two successful shows airing on Star Plus-- Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Some recent events have prompted the production house to take a firm stance against Shehzada, who portrays the role of Armaan, and Pratiksha, essaying Roohi. Samridhii Shukla on Joining Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: ‘I’m Very Happy and I Think Anybody Would Be’.

Shehzada's disregard for work ethics became evident from day one, as he consistently threw tantrums and mistreated the crew. Despite efforts to address the issue, his behaviour persisted, disrupting the harmonious work atmosphere that the production house strives to maintain.

Pratiksha, a newcomer groomed by the production house, needed to live up to the expectations as per the character requirement. In light of these actions, Directors Kut Production has terminated them. Replacements for both characters will be announced shortly. The show first premiered in January 2009 and is one of the longest-running TV shows. It originally featured Hina Khan (played by Akshara), Karan Mehra (as Naitik), Shivangi Joshi, and Mohsin Khan. The show now stars Samridhii Shukla as the fourth-generation lead.

