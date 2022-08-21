Raju Srivastava who was admitted to hospital after suffering heart attack on August 10 is recovering, as per latest reports. Well, as Shekhar Suman took to Twitter to update about Raju's health. Quoting Srivastava's family members, he said that the comedian's 'organs are functioning normally' and his health is 'improving steadily'. Have a look. Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian Is Recovering and Will Win This Battle, Says Brother Deepu.

Shekhar Suman:

Today's update on Raju according to his family members..his organs are functioning normally.Though still unconscious,doctor says,he is supposedly improving steadily.Mahadev ki kripa.Har Har Mahadev🙏🙏🙏 — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) August 21, 2022

