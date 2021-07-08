Dwayne Johnson just announced on Twitter that Red Notice will be a Netflix release worldwide on November 12. The film also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The actor also shared a really classy image of the three of them together where Gadot steals the show in her red dress.

🚨You’re officially on notice🚨@Netflix’s biggest movie ever #REDNOTICE premieres in your living rooms around the globe on NOV 12🔥🌎 FBI’s top profiler. World’s most wanted art thief. And the greatest conman the world has never seen…@GalGadot@VancityReynolds#REDNOTICE 🥃 pic.twitter.com/O0mqkYCqGy — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 8, 2021

