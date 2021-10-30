Hansal Mehta had shared the news of veteran actor Yusuf Hussain’s demise. The 73-year-old actor died of COVID-19 on October 30. Filmmaker Hansal told PTI that his father-in-law was undergoing treatment at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital where he breathed his last on Saturday morning. There are several actors who have paid tribute to the veteran actor and Rajeev Khandelwal is also one among them. Sharing a throwback picture from the sets of the reality show Sacch Ka Saamna on which Yusuf had made an appearance, the show’s host remembered him.

Rajeev Khandelwal Remembers Yusuf Hussain

The man who faced his truths on #SachKaSaamna like nobody else finally meets the truth of everyone’s life. I will remember him for someone so real that it feels unreal. Respect. #YusufHussain pic.twitter.com/xVc3KFPB34 — Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) October 30, 2021

