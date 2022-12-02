Apple TV+'s new promo talked about the slate of films and series arriving on the streaming platform in 2023 and it includes the drama miniseries Masters of the Air, a sequel to the acclaimed war dramas, Band of Brothers and The Pacific. It also teased Ted Lasso season 3, the sci-fi series Wool, Billy Crudup’s comedy Hello Tomorrow, and the Ridley Scott-directed feature Napoleon, Ryan Reynolds Spirited among others. Emancipation Trailer: Will Smith’s Fight for Freedom in This Antoine Fuqua’s Apple TV Film Will Give You Goosebumps! (Watch Video).

Check Out the Promo Below:

The Best Comedies The Biggest Dramas The Brightest Stars@AppleTVPlus teases its slate of original series and feature films coming in 2023 pic.twitter.com/A09Qh36hKi — Sigmund Judge (@sigjudge) December 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)