If you love crime thrillers? Then Manoj Bajpayee's murder-mystery on ZEE5 titled Silence… Can You Hear It? should be on your list. The trailer of the same just dropped online and it serves mysterious circumstances like never before. The series also stars Arjun Mathur, Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid, Waqar Sheikh, and Barkha Singh in key roles.

Check Out The Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)