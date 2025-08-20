The first official teaser for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, was unveiled on Wednesday (August 20) through a grand event in Mumbai. The two-minute twenty-seven-second teaser opens with Shah Rukh Khan’s narration, highlighting how Bollywood is a place reserved only for the lucky ones. He says, “Ye sapno ki duniya mein kuch log hero ke ghar paida hote hain, aur kuch log hero paida hote hain!” We are then introduced to Lakshya, who clearly belongs to the latter category. The teaser shows how he falls in love with the daughter of India’s biggest superstar, Ajay Talvar, played by Bobby Deol. Soon, all the actors come together to create what’s described as “India’s biggest family drama.” The teaser also features glimpses of Salman Khan and Karan Johar. Finally, the makers reveal that the series will debut on Netflix on September 28, 2025. The Ba***ds of Bollywood features a star-studded ensemble including Shah Rukh Khan REACTS to His National Award Win for ‘Jawan’ at Son Aryan Khan’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Preview Event, Thanks Fans for Their Unwavering Support (Watch Video).

Watch the First Preview of Aryan Khan’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’

Bohot hard. Aur bohot heart bhi ❤️‍🔥🎬 Watch The Ba***ds of Bollywood, out 18 September, only on Netflix.#TheBadsOfBollywoodOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/BelJPtCt99 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 20, 2025

