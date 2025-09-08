Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is gearing up for the release of his directorial debut series titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood. A Netflix original series, the show. Fans are eager to see what Aryan Khan has to offer as a storyteller. On Monday (September 8), the trailer for The Ba***ds of Bollywood was unveiled by the makers. As seen in the preview, the three-minute twenty-eight-second video gives us a glimpse at the struggles of our protagonist Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya Lalwani), who gears up for his big screen debut. However, fate has different plans for him as he is seen getting entangled in a series of problems,s including alleged links to the underworld and whatnot. And let us tell you, never did we imagine Badshsh donning the boxing gloves, and the trailer has it. We also see Aamir Khan and Disha Patani making surprise appearances. The Ba***ds of Bollywood definitely have everyone excited. The cast also includes Bobby Deol, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh and Rajat Bedi, among others. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Trailer Launch: Shah Rukh Khan Turns Host for Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut (Watch Video).

Watch the Trailer of ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)