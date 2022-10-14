MTV’s Hustle 2 showcases how aspiring rappers battle it out to become India’s biggest hip-hop star. A video clip of Srushti Tawde’s performance from the reality show is going viral. Her rap song on God and religious fanatics has not just left the judges impressed but many others too. Take a look at the video below: Coolio Dies at 59; Grammy-Winning Rapper Was Best Known for Gangsta’s Paradise.

Srushti Tawde’s Rap Song

A message from God to all the religious fanatics out there.. . . Make way for #SrushtiTawde #Hustle2 pic.twitter.com/tGsVFwoArv — Darth Vader (@D4DarthVader) October 13, 2022

