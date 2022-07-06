It's no secret that The Duffer Brothers have managed to incorporate music into the series of Stranger Things, in a brilliant way. When Metallica found out about their song "Master of Puppets" being played by Eddie Munson in the show, they were "beyond psyched" about it. Some fans were apparently even able to guess the song by only seeing the movement of Joseph Quinn’s hands, in the trailer! Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 Song Master of Puppets: From Artiste to Lyrics, Know More About Track Played By Eddie Munson During the Season Finale.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Metallica (@metallica)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)