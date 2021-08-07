The much-loved The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return soon. Now, Archana Puran Singh who is part of the comedy show took to Instagram and shared that the shooting of TKSS has begun on August 7. In the clip, she mentioned how there will be more surprises and new guests this time. We cannot wait!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Puran Singh (@archanapuransingh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)