The second episode of The Last of Us is out, and fans can't contain their excitement for everything that went down here. From the debut of Cilckers, to the mention of Bill and Frank, and the tragic death of Tess, this was a roller coaster of emotions that has a swooped up the internet. With an opening that will fill you up with dread and ending that will leave you in a mess of tears, this was another great episode. Let's take a look at what the fans of the series are saying. The Last of Us Episode 1 Review: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey’s Post-Apocalyptic HBO Series is Off to an Outstandingly Nerve-Racking Start! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Too Soon Buddy...

tess the last of us pic.twitter.com/YrUgOC4i1z — d (@HEAV3NSNITE) January 23, 2023

Will Die For Joel and Ellie...

as a non-game player human, i have personally only had joel and ellie from the last of us for a week and i would already die for them, thank you and goodnight pic.twitter.com/Oo2ySout66 — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) January 23, 2023

Best Video Game to TV Adaptation!

The Last Of Us has got to be the best Video Game to TV adaptation so far 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/Fchd2ygCxF — KCP Matt Ness (@MattNess_) January 23, 2023

Accurate...

The microbiologist at the beginning of Ep.2 of The Last of Us pic.twitter.com/Bbz14IyrQm — andrew (@bomebebot) January 23, 2023

Made by Gamers!

The last of us on HBO was really made by gamers because they recreated the optional missable conversation when Joel goes behind the desk 🤭 pic.twitter.com/bMgQQJcJyJ — ☽◯☾ (@GabrielDivina2) January 23, 2023

Heartbreaking...

#TheLastOfUs THEY MADE TESS' DEATH EVEN SADDER WHAT THE HELL HBO 😭😭😭 Anna Torv performance was heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/IFHFgAicEN — chris (@chrisdadeviant) January 23, 2023

It Hurts Even Worse Now!

Me having to sit through the trauma of Tess revealing her bite for the 10th time and now having to watch a fungus tentacle freak snog her while she blows herself up: #TheLastOfUsHBO #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/a2B9f25NSn — Amy🐉🩸 (@Tissaiadeyeet) January 23, 2023

Painful and Meaningful...

#tlou spoilers - - - - - They made Tess' death 1000 times more painful and meaningful somehow pic.twitter.com/GGaWDdzyC0 — elly | TLOU SPOILERS | 37 💫 (@wizardjarin) January 23, 2023

Game Nightmares All Over Again...

when the clicker jumped FULL FORCE at joel #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/sZSMMS34dd — kayla (@bIondcd) January 23, 2023

Got the Clicker Twitches Right!

god the way the clicker moves is sooooo good pic.twitter.com/Jrq0X35mpJ — normal girl (@sikenpilled) January 23, 2023

The Nightmares are Back!

the clicker sound is so accurate its bringing back nightmares #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/muXDFtVko4 — sage (@aphextwinke) January 23, 2023

The Feeling of Dread is Unmatched...

#TheLastofUs is knocking it out of the park with their opening sequences- 2 for 2 on keeping us on the edge of our seats with nothing but killer dialogue and top-notch acting. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/W5DmlDEhs1 — Hector Navarro (@imhectornavarro) January 23, 2023

