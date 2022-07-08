The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a new series that is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. It is based on the heroes of the Second Age of Middle-earth's history. It will have an ensemble cast of characters that are both known and unknown. The series will also feature multiple locations like Númenor, Misty Mountains et cetera, that were in J.R.R. Tolkien's books.