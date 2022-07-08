The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is a new series that is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. It is based on the heroes of the Second Age of Middle-earth's history. It will have an ensemble cast of characters that are both known and unknown. The series will also feature multiple locations like Númenor, Misty Mountains et cetera, that were in J.R.R. Tolkien's books. Amazon’s The Lord Of The Rings: The Ring of Power Teaser Unveiled at Super Bowl 2022.
View Tweet Here:
A new teaser for ‘THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER’ has been released.
New trailer releases on July 14. pic.twitter.com/rkNsVab1KF
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 8, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)