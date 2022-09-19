Actress Deepa, popularly known for her works in the Tamil film industry, has reportedly died by suicide. Aged 29, her real name was Pauline Jessica. The Vaidhaa actress was found dead hanging at her Chennai residence. Reports suggest that she took such a drastic step owing to issues in her love life. Tamil Cinema Lyricist Kabilan’s Daughter Thoorigai Dies by Suicide.

Actress Deepa Dies By Suicide

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)