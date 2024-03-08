Elvish Yadav has landed in another controversy after appearing with Munawar Faruqui at ISPL 2024. Recently, reports surfaced of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner threatening a troll who mocked them online. Now, a viral video captures Elvish and his gang beating a man. The video, shared by X (Twitter) account 'Ghar Ka Kalesh,' shows Elvish allegedly assaulting influencer Sagar Thakur (Real Maxtern), who had previously mocked him and was expected to meet Elvish in Gurgaon. Watch the video below! YouTuber Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern Claims Getting Death Threats From Elvish Yadav, Shows His Lip Injury In Viral Video - WATCH.

Watch Elvish And Elvish Friends Beating A Man In This Viral Video

Kalesh b/w You tuber Elvish Yadav and Real Maxtern yesterday night:pic.twitter.com/IJUNVlPErQ https://t.co/rFBSfK1Vgw — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 8, 2024

