Television actress Pooja Joshi Arora and her husband Manish Arora are proud parents again! Well, as the couple welcomed their second baby today (August 11). Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame star took to her Instagram and shared the good news with fans. This happens to be the duo's second kid, as they were blessed with a daughter in 2017. Congo to the two! Bipasha Basu Reveals Her Daughter Devi Underwent Open-Heart Surgery When She Was Three Months Old (Watch Video).

Pooja Joshi Announces Birth of Baby Girl:

Pooja Joshi Instagram

Pooja Joshi's Pregnancy Announcement Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙋𝙤𝙤𝙟𝙖 𝙅𝙤𝙨𝙝𝙞 𝘼𝙧𝙤𝙧𝙖 (@poojajoshiarorareal)

