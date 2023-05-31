There have been reports doing rounds that Jay Soni, who plays the character Abhinav Sharma on the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, would be quitting the show. However, in an interview with Tellychakkar, the YRKKH actor has refuted to all the reports around his exit. He was quoted as saying, “To be honest, I am not aware of any of this, I have not been given intimation as well, so I don’t know where the reports are coming from. The track is very much on and I am continuously shooting for the show as well.” Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Promo: Jay Soni’s Entry Spices Up the Drama As Akshara and Abhi Part Ways! (Watch Video).

Jay Soni On Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

