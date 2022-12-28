Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to take a new twist. Fate will again separate Abhi and Akshara, as the show will introduce a five-year leap. Abhi will be seen focused on his work and that he has become a famous surgeon while Akshara will pursue her singing. According to a new promo doing the rounds, Jay Soni is all set to mark his entry into the show and his character will be seen giving Akshara a shoulder to cry on. He will eventually turn out to be her support system. Boycott YRKKH Trends on Twitter; Fans Furious With Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Showrunners Over New Plot Twist!

Checkout The Promo Below:

