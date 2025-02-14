Amid the ongoing uproar surrounding podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia’s (BeerBiceps) controversial “sex with parents” remark on Samay Raina’s India’s Got Latent, a resurfaced old video reveals stand-up comedian Kanan Gill posing an eerily similar question. In the footage from 2015, Kanan inquires actors Jackky Bhagnani and Lauren Gottlieb, “Would you rather watch your parents engage in sex every day for the rest of your life or participate once and end it forever?” The uncomfortable question leaves both actors visibly stunned as Kanan presses them for an answer. To note, regarding the Ranveer controversy, Bhagnani recently condemned the offensive remark, stating, “Bhaut galat hai jo bhi hai (It is very wrong)...I don't agree with it at all. I don't support it also." Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy: Jackky Bhagnani Slams Offensive Comments, Says ‘Bahut Galat Hai Jo Bhi Hai’ (Watch Video).

Kanan Gill's "Sex With Parents" Remark Resurfaces Online

Same joke saalo se Internet may india may available hai par nhi bc allahbadia aur samay raina ko bali ka bakra banana hai.#indiasgotlatent pic.twitter.com/a4zCKsj7RG — ak (@Chikutheking01) February 13, 2025

Ranveer Allahbadia's Controversial Video from 'India's Got Latent'

“Would you watch your parents have sex everyday of your life or would you join in once ” - Ranveer Allahbadia trying to be 'dank' This is the same guy who won an award from the Government of India and was officially felicitated by the Prime Minister. 🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/DHdbtwvuxi — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) February 9, 2025

