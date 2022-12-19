Fans worldwide are overwhelmed by how incredible the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar was. Lionel Messi, who officially became the GOAT after laying his hands on the Football World Cup trophy after Argentina beat France 4-2 in penalties, is trending for many reasons. While fans still try to get over the glorious moment of Messi holding the trophy in his hands, a video of Messi celebrating Argentina’s win in the dressing room by jumping on the table has gone viral. Take a look at this heartwarming video below. Lionel Messi Is Officially The GOAT! Netizens React After Argentina Wins FIFA World Cup 2022 Against France in Dramatic Final.

Lionel Messi Jumps on Table in the Dressing Room

LIONEL MESSI JUMPING ON THE TABLE IN THE DRESSING ROOM 😂 (via @Notamendi30) pic.twitter.com/WUTq3AmjKs — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 18, 2022

