Kiara Advani slayed as she performs live in some peppy songs at the DY Patil Stadium in the WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony. Kiara looked simply gorgeous in her pink party outfit and the actress treated the crowd with her lively dance moves. The 2023 Women's Premier League consists of five teams (Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz) were then revealed. The inaugural edition of WPL will take place in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai between March 4-26. WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast: Here’s How to Watch Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, AP Dhillon’s Performances at Women’s Premier League Curtain Raiser Event.

Kiara Advani's Live Performance at WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony

