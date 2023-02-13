Zia Mohyeddin has unfortunately died at the age of 91. He was a well known British Pakistani actor who was best known for Lawrence of Arabia and Khartoum. He was also an icon of Pakistani arts and culture, and was known for his contributions to the arts.

We mourn the loss of the legendary Zia Mohyeddin, a true icon of Pakistan's art and culture. He was an intellectual, a great human, and an esteemed friend to many. His contributions to the country and arts will never be forgotten. إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعونَ pic.twitter.com/bhw3D9ZUPj — Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (@MoIB_Official) February 13, 2023

