Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Sarbananda Sonowal to Contest from Majuli -

CM Sarbananda Sonowal to contest from Majuli Assembly constituency. Himanta Biswa Sarma to contest from Jalukbari Assembly constituency. Both of them used to contest from these constituencies earlier too: Arun Singh, BJP National General Secretary#AssamAssemblyElections2021 pic.twitter.com/Dk2xzKHU2R — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2021

