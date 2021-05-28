Delhi Unlock: Construction Activities, Factories To Restart From Monday, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Positivity rate has come down to 1.5% & around 1,100 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/5oW2IcafwD — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)