An earthquake of magnitude 41 hit 41 km WSW Guwahati, Assam at 13:12 IST today.
Felt #earthquake (#भूकंप) M4.1 strikes 41 km W of #Guwāhāti (#India) 15 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/DSzDnV3Ftd pic.twitter.com/9JzpXcazTg
— EMSC (@LastQuake) November 20, 2021
All shook up!#earthquake #Guwahati now!
— Hardi Singh (@HardiSpeaks) November 20, 2021
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)