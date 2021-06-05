CA Exams 2021 Postponed to 24th July:

Important Announcement - In view of the #Covid19 Pandemic, the ICAI Foundation Examination have been postponed & the same will now commence from 24th July 2021 across the globe. The detailed Schedule / Notifications for the said Examinations will be announced shortly. pic.twitter.com/YFM63Pccva — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) June 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)