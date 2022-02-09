The Delhi University will reopen on February 17. Proctor Prof. Rajni Abbi made the made the announcement on Wednesday. Student organization, including Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were protesting over their demand to reopen the university. Students welcome the decision. A notification will be issued in this regard by today evening.

Here Are Some Of The Reactions By The Students:

"We Won!"

We Won! DU will reopen from 17feb.#DelhiUniversity — Amit Goyal (@iamgoyalji) February 9, 2022

"Finally, DU is reopening after 2 years of authoritative closure."

Finally, DU is reopening after 2 years of authoritative closure. Thanks to all those who were out there on streets in this chilling winter. @aisa_delhi @DUSUofficial #DelhiUniversity #reopendu — ♤RAHUL KAANGAR♤ (@kaangar_rahul) February 9, 2022

"Guys let's hope this time they won't defer"

Guys let's hope this time they won't defer #reopendu — vijetahahah..☾︎♡︎ (@vijeta1110) February 9, 2022

"It's Happening"

Tweet By AISA:

